Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to unveil 'Statue of Peace' in Raj on Monday to mark 151st birth anniv celebrations of Jain monk

The 151-inch-tall statue is made of "ashtadhatu" (eight metals with copper being the major constituent) and is being installed at the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Rajasthan's Pali, an official statement said. The saint, who lived during 1870-1954, led an austere life, working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 18:40 IST
PM to unveil 'Statue of Peace' in Raj on Monday to mark 151st birth anniv celebrations of Jain monk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the "Statue of Peace" in Rajasthan's Pali district via video-conferencing on Monday to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain monk Acharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj. The 151-inch-tall statue is made of "ashtadhatu" (eight metals with copper being the major constituent) and is being installed at the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Rajasthan's Pali, an official statement said.

The saint, who lived during 1870-1954, led an austere life, working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira, it said. He also worked relentlessly for the welfare of the masses, spread of education and eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and stavans) and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of the swadeshi, the statement said.

With his inspiration, more than 50 educational institutions of eminence, including colleges, schools and study centres, are operational across several states, it added..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump relies on falsehoods to deny Biden win

President Donald Trump rebelled this past week against Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the presidential election with denial, delay and outright misrepresentation. Trump raged about widespread cases of fake ballots that arent so and undertoo...

BJP's youth wing demands power connection for Hindu refugee colony in Delhi

The BJPs youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to provide electricity connection to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who have been living in a camp in the national capi...

India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM at Longewala Post

Delivering an unambiguous message to Indias enemies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that it will give a prachand jawab fierce reply if provoked, as he flew to Longewala Post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, a tradition ...

Bedi gives nod to govt decision on CBI probe into murder case

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday approved the territorial governments decision to refer the alleged murder of a senior employee of the Puducherry Khadi Board to the CBI for investigation. Raj Nivas, the official resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020