Left Menu
Development News Edition

First impression: DU students enter college life virtually

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), which used to organise a welcome drive for freshers everywhere and used to distribute flowers and chocolates, has also planned online interactive sessions and events this year. "Since students cannot come to college, we will reach out to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:09 IST
First impression: DU students enter college life virtually
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Even though there were no fancy orientation day celebrations for thousands of first-year students of the Delhi University, the COVID-19 pandemic could still not dampen the excitement that comes on the first day of college. While the colleges are still closed in view of the pandemic, the new academic session for the freshers began from Wednesday after a delay of over four months.

"Every year when I used to read in newspapers about the first day at DU, it almost felt like a red carpet welcome. I had plans about what will I wear on the first day, how my first picture on the campus will be. All of that was held online. This is the new normal and we have no choice but to adapt," Sonakshi Tyagi, a fresher at Gargi College, said. Maitreyi college students had an online orientation session which was live-streamed.

"It was very different from what my school seniors or my elder sister had as a first day of college but still the excitement was the same. I felt sad but then this is how the whole world is operating at the moment," Shrutika, a Political Science student, said. Every year, the first day of college is usually marked by warm welcome with flowers, cafeteria interactions with seniors and orientation day celebrations.

Puran Bisht, a Shivaji college student, said, "It was not like you are going to interact with 20 people and make friends for the rest of your lives. It was the same feel of being at home and attending classes." Hindu College, Miranda House, St Stephen's College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ramjas College and others have opted for an online orientation process introducing students to college officials, various societies and fellow students. During the orientation ceremonies, colleges are also laying emphasis on the impact of COVID-19 on mental health of students.

First-year students are also being introduced to college counsellors and online sessions are being lined up with these counsellors. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), which used to organise a welcome drive for freshers everywhere and used to distribute flowers and chocolates, has also planned online interactive sessions and events this year.

"Since students cannot come to college, we will reach out to them. Till last year, the experience of the first day was very different. We used to visit all colleges, meet the students in societies, welcomed them with chocolates and parties and get-togethers. But this year, we are planning to organise online events where students can also participate," Akshit Dahiya, the DUSU president, said. Over 68,000 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far under five cut-off lists.

This year, the admission process was completely online in view of the pandemic. While the university was scheduled to come out with a special cut-off list for remaining seats, further admission process has been deferred due to many university officials testing positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Extortion, bio-warfare and terrorism: Extremists are exploiting the pandemic, says UN report

Terrorist, violent extremist and organized criminal groups are trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic to expand their activities and jeopardize the efficacy and credibility of response measures by governments,...

Wearing masks compulsory even inside personal vehicles: Delhi Govt to HC

Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said ...

Trump to represent U.S. at this week's APEC summit, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to represent the United States at a virtual Asia-Pacific summit this week in which his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate, a U.S. official told Reuters. Trumps participation ...

BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A Bhartiya Janata Party BJP worker was found dead in the Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.We have detained one person. There is no p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020