T'gana CM urges Modi to allow job-seekers to write competitive exams in regional languages

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit those seeking central government jobs to write competitive examinations in respective regional languages.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:57 IST
T'gana CM urges Modi to allow job-seekers to write competitive exams in regional languages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit those seeking central government jobs to write competitive examinations in respective regional languages. Rao, in a letter addressed to Modi on Thursday said, at present all the competitive exams for posts in central government, central PSUs, Railways, defence services and nationalised banks are held in only Hindi and English and those who do not either study in English medium or are not from Hindi speaking states face a serious disadvantage in the competitive exams.

"In order to provide equal and fair opportunity to students from all states of India, it is requested that the candidates should be permitted to write all competitive exams in the regional languages also for recruitment in government of India and its departments and undertakings through UPSC and all other agencies like Railway Recruitment Boards, public sector banks, RBI, staff selection commission etc," he said in his letter. Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister in another letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requested him to release the commemorative stamp, which the centre is planning to bring out on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, during his visit to the city for his annual southern sojourn.

According to Rao, releasing the stamp here would be a "fitting tribute" to the former prime Minister who hailed from the state was a reformer and multifaceted leader and not only initiated pioneering economic reforms, but also made substantial contribution to human resources development and international relations among other fields.

