Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan raises scholarship amount for Sainik School students

According to the proposal, the current annual family income limit of Sainik School students eligible for half the scholarship has been increased from Rs 1.8 lakh-2.4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh-7.5 lakh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:24 IST
Rajasthan raises scholarship amount for Sainik School students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government has decided to increase the scholarship amount and annual family income ceiling of students studying in Sainik Schools in the state. The state government will provide Rs 15,000-37,500 instead of Rs 10,000-25,000 to its bona fide students studying in Sainik Schools in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of the Finance Department. According to the proposal, Rs 25,000 is payable for tuition fee in the form of full scholarship to students studying in Sainik Schools having annual family income of Rs 1.2 lakh. The annual family income limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh and the scholarship amount in form of tuition fee payable has been increased to Rs 37,500.

Similarly, the current annual family income limit of students eligible for 3/4th scholarship has been revised from Rs 1.2 lakh-1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh-5 lakh per annum. Now, for the tuition fee in the form of 3/4th scholarship, the amount will be Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 20,000. According to the proposal, the current annual family income limit of Sainik School students eligible for half the scholarship has been increased from Rs 1.8 lakh-2.4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh-7.5 lakh. The scholarship amount has also been revised from Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

The current annual family income limit of students eligible for one-fourth scholarship has been increased to Rs 7.5 lakh-10 lakh as against Rs 2.4 lakh-3 lakh. Also, the scholarship amount of tuition fee payable has also been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000, according to the proposal..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistans direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020