BML Munjal University celebrates the Constitution Day

Organises 2nd inter school constitution debate to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in India • 28 teams participated from across India • La Martiniere Boys, Kolkata lifted the winners trophy Gurgaon, November 30, 2020: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, organised the 2nd Inter-School Constitution Day Debate. The competition was led by the School of Law, BML Munjal University. The virtual event replete with multiple rounds of the competition was spread over two days i.e. on November 22 and November 26, 2020. The event witnessed a record participation of 28 teams from across India viz., Kolkata, Mumbai, Moga, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Bokaro, Barrackpore and Thane. The debate is primarily aimed at developing appreciation for the values of the Constitution amongst the students who are the future of our nation. The School of Law presented a platform to the participating students to represent the interests of various stakeholders, as members of a constituent assembly of an imaginary nation. In each round, the participating team (comprising 4 members of students from class XI & XII) were given a proposition of constitutional importance to debate upon. From the shortlisted 28 teams, La Martiniere Boys (Kolkata), Sri Sri Academy (Kolkata), DPS RK Puram (Delhi) and Modern School Barakhamba Road (Delhi) made it to the semi-finals. La Martiniere Boys, Kolkata lifted the winners trophy. The virtual event was attended by students, parents, deans, staff and faculty of the university.

Talking about the event, Prof. (Dr.) Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean - School Of Law, BMU said, "Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas is celebrated annually in India on 26 November and is also known as National Law Day. The Constitution Day celebrates the rights and privileges that this sacrosanct document guarantees for all its citizens. This day bears a reminder to all the citizens of the importance that the Constitution of India holds and the perennial duty of the citizens to strive to further the ideals enshrined in it. It is encouraging to see the enthusiastic participation of young students from across the country. I wish all the very best to all the students." "I thoroughly enjoyed judging the debate, this is an important initiative by the University in popularising the principles underlying the Indian Constitution. It's essential that our youngsters are equipped with the nuances of the Indian Constitution and this event certainly goes a long way in ensuring an informed citizenry." said Mr. Vishavjeet Chaudhary, practising advocate before the Supreme Court of India.