France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that, if a good deal cannot be reached France, will veto it.

"I want to tell our fishermen, our producers, the citizens who are listening that we will not acept a deal with bad terms," Beaune told Europe 1 radio. "If a good agreement cannot be reached, we will oppose it. Each country has a veto right, so it is possible ... We will do our own evaluation of this draft deal, if there is one." Since Britain left the EU in January, each side has urged the other to make concessions to unlock a trade deal before Britain's transition period for leaving the bloc ends on Dec. 31.