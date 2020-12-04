Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM says EU states must give Barnier space to conclude UK talks

The 27 members of the European Union must now give space to the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to conclude trade talks with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday. "Some countries are putting pressure ... We have got to allow them the space to conclude these talks ...

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:45 IST
Irish PM says EU states must give Barnier space to conclude UK talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 27 members of the European Union must now give space to the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to conclude trade talks with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.

"Some countries are putting pressure ... seeking additional information," Martin told journalists. "We have appointed a negotiating team. We have got to allow them the space to conclude these talks ... and hopefully ... achieve an agreement."

Martin said he "fervently hoped" a trade deal can be agreed.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.There is momentum. There is momentum, Pelosi said at a...

Hate content: Facebook's Oversight Board takes up case from India

An independent board set up by Facebook to look into hate and other undesirable content on the platform has taken up a case from India wherein a user had called for violence against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon of Prophet...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

Mumbai: Over 35.29 pc MTHL work complete, says MMRDA

The MMRDA on Friday said 35.29 per cent of the overall work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL has been completed. The 22-kilometre link, of which 16.6 kilometre is over sea, connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.MMRDA officials, while conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020