Irish PM says EU states must give Barnier space to conclude UK talks
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:45 IST
The 27 members of the European Union must now give space to the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to conclude trade talks with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.
"Some countries are putting pressure ... seeking additional information," Martin told journalists. "We have appointed a negotiating team. We have got to allow them the space to conclude these talks ... and hopefully ... achieve an agreement."
Martin said he "fervently hoped" a trade deal can be agreed.
