JNU PhD student assaulted by boyfriend after she catches him with another woman

The victim and the accused are both JNU students, they saidShe spotted another woman in her boyfriends room, following which a quarrel broke out between them and her boyfriend and the other woman present in the room assaulted her, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:29 IST
A PhD student of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend and his female friend after she caught them together, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Friday inside the JNU campus. The victim and the accused are both JNU students, they said

She spotted another woman in her boyfriend's room, following which a quarrel broke out between them and her boyfriend and the other woman present in the room assaulted her, a senior police officer said. The victim tried to run but the accused obstructed her way, he said. Police said they have received a complaint and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

