FROM THE FIELD: India’s pandemic of violence against women

Members of a “Jugnu” club get trained by UN Women to support women who experience gender-based violence., by UN Women

Many women, who have been forced to stay at home due to lockdown measures, have been cut off from support services and have suffered at the hands of abusive partners.

In Assam, in tea-growing country in the northeast of India, women are now getting help from groups supported by the UN.

Read more here about how women are empowering themselves to confront gender-based violence.

Visit UN News for more.