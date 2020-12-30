Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP minister's brother booked for using photos of PM Modi, CM Yogi to promote mobile brand

There is no merit in the case, and he will be cleared of all the charges. According to reports, Lalit Agarwal, who runs an advertising agency, had put up the photographs of Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath on a hoarding in the run-up to launching of a mobile phone brand.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:01 IST
UP minister's brother booked for using photos of PM Modi, CM Yogi to promote mobile brand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A case of cheating has been registered against the brother of a Uttar Pradesh minister for allegedly using photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote a mobile phone brand. Police officials requesting anonymity said an FIR was registered against Lalit Agarwal on December 26 at the Hazratganj Police Station in this regard.

Lalit Agarwal is the brother of Kapil Dev Agarwal, UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education and Skill Development. The opposition Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

When contacted, Kapil Dev Agarwal told PTI, ''My brother is being made a soft target. There is no merit in the case, and he will be cleared of all the charges.'' According to reports, Lalit Agarwal, who runs an advertising agency, had put up the photographs of Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath on a hoarding in the run-up to launching of a mobile phone brand. The launch took place on December 22. As questions were raised about the photos, they were removed from the hoarding by the advertising agency on December 26. It had also apologised over the matter.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu demanded that the matter be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. ''The way in which in the garb of 'vocal for local', a minister held a press conference on the launch of a mobile phone, and told the public that along with being fully 'swadeshi', it is part of the skill development scheme (kaushal vikaas yojana), proves that corruption is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said in a statement in an apparent reference to Kapil Dev Agarwal.

''This incident should be probed by the CBI, and people behind the scene should also be unmasked,'' he added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police in Maharashtras Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020