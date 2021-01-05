Cabinet likely to discuss fresh extension to panel for sub-categorisation of OBCs

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the issue of a fresh extension to the panel for sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), sources said on Tuesday. In June last year, the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the extension of the term of the commission to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of the OBCs by six months -- up to January 31, 2021.

The Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, is likely to discuss the issue of a fresh extension of the panel, the sources said. The commission, headed by Justice (Retd) G Rohini, started functioning on October 11, 2017 and has since interacted with all the states and Union territories that have sub-categorised the OBCs and the state backward classes commissions.