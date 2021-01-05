Cabinet likely to discuss fresh extension to panel for sub-categorisation of OBCs
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the issue of a fresh extension to the panel for sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes OBCs, sources said on Tuesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:06 IST
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the issue of a fresh extension to the panel for sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), sources said on Tuesday. In June last year, the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the extension of the term of the commission to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of the OBCs by six months -- up to January 31, 2021.
The Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, is likely to discuss the issue of a fresh extension of the panel, the sources said. The commission, headed by Justice (Retd) G Rohini, started functioning on October 11, 2017 and has since interacted with all the states and Union territories that have sub-categorised the OBCs and the state backward classes commissions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- The Union Cabinet
- Justice
- Other Backward Classes
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IISF 2020
Trump presents Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.
India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation: PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of India International Science Festival.
Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'