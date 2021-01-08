Mamata thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries

The West Bengal government hasdecided to send letters written by Chief Minister MamataBanerjee to every person who enrolled for a health schemeduring the ongoing 'Duare Sarkar' drive, a senior officialsaid.

In the thank-you message for 'Swasthya Sathi' schemebeneficiaries addressed as 'priyo sathi' (dear friend),Banerjee also shared details about the campaign that beganfrom December 1 last year.

She said through the drive, the state government isextending at least 12 schemes to people.

Till January 7, close to 1,88,99,552 people havevisted at least 665 'Duare Sarkar' camps, the official said.

