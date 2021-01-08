BJP MLA Raja Singh, cow protection lovers briefly detained

BJP MLA T Raja Singh and cowprotection supporters were briefly detained by police onFriday when they tried to block a road here over their demandthat it be declared a national animal.

They tried to gather at L B Nagar here for the protestwhen they were detained, police said, adding all of them werereleased later.

The 'Gau Sadak Bandh' call was given by the Yuga ThulasiFoundation to highlight the need for cow protection and theirdemand that it be declared as the national animal.

A Foundation release said people from different sectionsof society, who support the cause of cow protection, tried tostage a protest, but were detained and released later.

