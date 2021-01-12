College shut for day after bird carcass found on premises

A college in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was shut for a day after the carcass of a migratory bird was found in its compound, amid an outbreak of bird flu in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The carcass was found on Monday, they said.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Yashvant Singh said a team collected the carcass and sent it for forensic examination to check for avian influenza.

The college was closed for a day for sanitisation, he said.

