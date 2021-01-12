Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cabinet okays over Rs 64 cr as cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students for textbooks

It includes financial aid in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer DBT to the government and aided school students for textbooks and writing material, an official statement said.Besides, funds have been allocated to Delhi Bureau of Textbooks to publish and distribute support materials, student diary, workbooks, material related to happiness curriculum and mental maths, it said.The Delhi Government has approved Rs 64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:21 IST
Delhi Cabinet okays over Rs 64 cr as cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students for textbooks

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved over Rs 64 crore for disbursement of cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students of Delhi Government and aided schools for their textbooks and writing material.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said in such a difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government wants to limit the disruption caused to education of children as much as possible. ''Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can from our side for our children so their studies are not affected,'' he said.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education anually provides textbooks and cash through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to school students of government and aided schools in classes one to eight and cash subsidy to students of classes nine to 12.

''The Delhi cabinet approved the financial transactions related to some key initiatives. It includes financial aid in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the government and aided school students for textbooks and writing material,'' an official statement said.

Besides, funds have been allocated to Delhi Bureau of Textbooks to publish and distribute support materials, student diary, workbooks, material related to happiness curriculum and mental maths, it said.

''The Delhi Government has approved Rs 64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools. In addition to that, the Cabinet also approved the setting up of Project Management Unit to examine fee hike proposal by private schools on government land for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20,'' the statement added.

Under 'Free Supply of Textbook supplies and Material 2020-2021', an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 30.05 crore has been allocated.

''Under this provision, supply of allied material, workbooks, mental maths material, teacher diary including nursery and KG textbooks to the government and aided schools will be made by Delhi Bureau of Text books (DBTB).

''In addition to these financial schemes, the Cabinet approved two NICSI empanelled firms to set up PMU with reputed Charted Accountants to examine fee hike proposal of private recognized unaided schools on government land in Delhi. This will enable faster disposal of the proposal for fee hike submitted by the schools for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish COVID-19 cases cross 500,000 mark as hospitals near limit

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed o...

Justin Trudeau shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

HP govt announces public holiday for panchayat polls on Jan 17, 19 and 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that January 17, 19 and 21 will be public holidays on account of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions PRI where the polls are scheduled to be held on the respective dates, an official spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021