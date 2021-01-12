Sonowal thanks PM for taking initiative to set up AIIMS in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi andUnion Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for taking the initiativeto set up a world-class health institute like the All IndiaInstitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati.

The chief minister, participating in the inauguralfunction of the academic programme of the first batch of MBBSstudents in AIIMS Guwahati, said that the starting of theacademic session on National Youth Day, which is SwamiVivekananda's birthday, is a welcome development.

Sonowal highlighted the prime minister's effort toturn the North East region into a new engine of growth for thecountry and asserted that these efforts have resulted in therapid development of the state and region in the last sixyears.

He also appreciated the hard work of state HealthMinister Himanta Biswa Sarma in bringing the idea of an AIIMSin Assam to fulfilment and this was the success of the jointeffort of both central and state governments.

Sonowal urged the students from various parts of thecountry admitted to the first batch of MBBS in AIIMS Guwahatito strive for making the prime minister's vision of ''ek bharatshresth bharat'' a reality.

The chief minister asserted that India's youthpopulation holds immense potential for propelling the countryinto the top echelons of world order.

He also referred to Assam's success in the fightagainst coronavirus and thanked the health department andother agencies for their exemplary performance.

The Union Health Minister, addressing the students,virtually, asked them to work with sincerity, dedication andhard work to become good doctors so that they can provideservice to the society in future.

Sarma also thanked the prime minister for taking thehistoric initiative of setting up of AIIMS in the state whenhe laid the foundation stone of the premier institute on May26, 2017 and conducted bhumi pujan at Changsari on February 9,2019 while allocating Rs 150 crore for the project.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family WelfareAshwini Kumar Choubey said that the pandemic had delayed theconstruction work of AIIMS but it would be completed by thefirst half of 2022 and dedicated to the people.

