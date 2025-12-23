JP Nadda Performs Bhumi Pujan for PPP-Based Medical Colleges in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri J.P. Nadda today laid the foundation stone for two new medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts, marking a major milestone in the expansion of medical education and healthcare delivery through the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. These institutions form part of the four PPP medical colleges being established in Madhya Pradesh—Dhar, Betul, Katni, and Panna—each linked with existing district hospitals to strengthen both academic training and public healthcare services.

The innovative model combines public infrastructure support with private sector expertise, aiming to accelerate the creation of high-quality medical institutions while ensuring uninterrupted government-run healthcare services.

PPP Model to Boost Medical Education and Strengthen District Hospitals

Under the PPP framework:

The State Government is providing up to 25 acres of land on lease for each medical college.

Private service providers will build and operate academic blocks, hostels, laboratories, and residential quarters.

Associated district hospitals will be upgraded to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) standards while continuing under full state administrative control.

This hybrid approach ensures that while world-class teaching facilities are developed, essential public health services remain accessible and affordable for local populations.

Shri Nadda termed the occasion a “historic leap” for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting that the model represents a visionary stride towards bridging gaps in healthcare availability, particularly in underserved regions.

Shift to Preventive and Holistic Healthcare Since 2017

Speaking at Dhar, the Union Minister noted that India’s health system has undergone a fundamental transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The earlier emphasis on curative care has shifted toward preventive, promotive, and holistic healthcare, enabled by several nationwide initiatives.

He highlighted the critical contribution of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs)—now numbering over 1.82 lakh—which serve as the backbone of primary healthcare, delivering maternal and child health services, antenatal monitoring, safe delivery support, and vaccination programmes.

Shri Nadda also showcased the success of the U-WIN portal, which provides real-time immunisation tracking for about 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children annually, with robust support from ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Improved Health Indicators: Maternal Health, NCD Screening, and Institutional Deliveries

Addressing the ceremony in Betul, Shri Nadda highlighted major national health achievements:

Institutional deliveries have risen to nearly 89%, largely due to ASHA workers’ grassroots mobilisation.

India’s reduction in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has been more than double the global average, signalling strong progress in maternal health.

Over 40 crore people have been screened for hypertension; 6.80 crore diagnosed cases are receiving treatment.

Another 40 crore have been screened for diabetes, with 4.60 crore under active care.

Nationwide cancer screening initiatives have reached millions, enabling early identification and timely clinical intervention.

Shri Nadda emphasised that the strengthened screening ecosystem is transforming outcomes for non-communicable diseases, which constitute a major burden on India’s health system.

Unprecedented Growth in Medical Education Capacity

The Union Minister highlighted the enormous expansion in India’s medical education infrastructure:

Medical colleges increased from 387 in 2014 to 819 at present.

MBBS seats have risen from 51,000 to more than 1.28 lakh.

The Government aims to add 75,000 new medical seats by 2029, bolstering the nation’s healthcare workforce.

He noted that linking medical colleges with district hospitals improves clinical exposure, patient care, specialist availability, and community health outcomes.

Madhya Pradesh’s Commitment to Accessible Healthcare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav thanked the Union Government for its continued support. He affirmed that the PPP medical college initiative aligns with the state's vision of “Swastha Jeevan Samriddhi ka Aadhar”—a future in which healthy citizens form the foundation of prosperity.

He noted that:

Integration of district hospitals with new medical colleges will optimise infrastructure.

Specialist care will reach underserved districts, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances.

Local youth will gain access to high-quality medical education.

New employment opportunities will emerge across nursing, paramedical, and allied health sectors.

Senior Leaders Attend the Foundation Ceremony

The event saw participation from several senior leaders, including:

Shri Durga Das Uikley, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs

Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development

Shri Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister

Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Other state dignitaries and health officials

Their presence underscored the shared commitment of both the Central and State Governments toward transforming medical education and strengthening healthcare delivery in Madhya Pradesh.