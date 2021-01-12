Left Menu
Dutch COVID-19 lockdown extended by three weeks until Feb. 9

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:47 IST
Lockdown measures in the Netherlands, including the closure of schools and shops, will be extended by at least three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government decided on Tuesday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a live press conference that social curbs must remain in place, also because of the threat posed by the British variant.

All schools and many stores across the country were shut in mid-December, following the closure of all bars and restaurants two months earlier.

