Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for Bengal

Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:26 IST
Altogether 20,45,593 people wereadded to the electorate of West Bengal as per the final voterlist for the upcoming assembly election published on Friday,the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said here.
The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 percent, it said.
The total number of voters in the state is7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 femaleand 1,590 belong to the third gender.
The CEO's office said that 5,99,921 deletions and14,45,672 corrections have been made to prepare the finalvoter list for 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengalwhere election is due in April-May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- and14
- 45
- 672
ALSO READ
Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches at multiple locations in West Bengal
CBI carries out searches in West Bengal including premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with cattle smuggling case: officials.
West Bengal logs 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination underway in West Bengal
RSS, BJP to meet in Ahmedabad ahead of West Bengal polls