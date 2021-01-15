Left Menu
Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:26 IST
Altogether 20,45,593 people wereadded to the electorate of West Bengal as per the final voterlist for the upcoming assembly election published on Friday,the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said here.

The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 percent, it said.

The total number of voters in the state is7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 femaleand 1,590 belong to the third gender.

The CEO's office said that 5,99,921 deletions and14,45,672 corrections have been made to prepare the finalvoter list for 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengalwhere election is due in April-May.

