PM Modi to address convocation of Assam's Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Assam's Tezpur University on Friday through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University, Assam, on January 22 at 10:30 am through video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement.

The event will witness the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1,218 students who passed out in 2020, it said. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals.

The convocation will be held in blended mode observing COVID-19 protocols, whereby only Ph.D scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)