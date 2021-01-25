Left Menu
Development News Edition

175 police personnel awarded J-K Police Medals for meritorious service, gallantry

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:45 IST
175 police personnel awarded J-K Police Medals for meritorious service, gallantry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced J&K Police Medals for gallantry and meritorious service for 175 police personnel, a spokesman said.

The Union home ministry has also announced medals of different categories on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, he said.

Seventy-one Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are among the awardees of the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, meritorious service and gallantry, the spokesman said.

This includes 52 President's Police Medal for gallantry, two distinguished service and 17 for meritorious service.

Out of the total 175 police personnel, 169 have been awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for gallantry and six have been awarded the medal for meritorious service, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families.

In his message, he has said that the awards show the exemplary courage and dedication shown by police personnel in different fields.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished services has been awarded to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SD Singh Jamwal and ADGP T Namgyal.

The President's medal for meritorious service has been awarded to Senior Superintendents of Police Shakti Pathak, Javid Ahmad Koul, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Baqar Samoon, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Shamsher Hussain and Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunmati Gupta, Sub-Inspectors Rishi Kumar and Manzoor Ahmad Rather, and Head Constables Parshotam Dass Sharma and Gulzar Ahmed also received the President's Police Medal for meritorious service.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for meritorious service has been awarded to ADGP RR Swain, ADGP Satish Khandare, Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh Mehta, Superintendent of Police Rajni Sharma, and Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Shah Rubbani and Mushtaq Ahmad, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021