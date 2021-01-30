Left Menu

Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:32 IST
Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Because of the decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centers and gatherings of up to 500 people with strict adherence to the safety guidelines, a notification said.

It asked the School and Mass Education Department to decide on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12.

The administration also allowed the functioning of cinema halls as per the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.

The relaxations are part of the state government's unlock guidelines which will remain in force till February-end.

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, for which permission will be accorded by district magistrates, municipal commissioners, or other officers authorized by them, it said.

The state government allowed a maximum of 50 percent shall occupancy in closed spaces with strict adherence to the corvid-19 protocol.

Anganwadi Centres will reopen from February 1, while the Department of School and Mass Education will decide on reopening primary schools with the government's approval.

The Department of Higher Education will also make an appropriate decision regarding the reopening of colleges with adherence to the central guidelines, the notification issuedby the Special Relief Commissioner said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his governments offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers still stands and it was a phone call away for talks, days after violence broke out i...

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021