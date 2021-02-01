ASEAN India Hackathon to be enactment of basic civilisation virtues: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today addressed the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that taking further the India and ASEAN ties the Ministry of Education has today launched the ASEAN-INDIA Hackathon. He recalled that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during Singapore India Hackathon in 2019 had expressed his feelings about holding a hackathon with ASEAN Countries. He said this Hackathon will provide a unique opportunity to India and ASEAN countries to solve their common identified challenges under two broad themes of "Blue Economy" and "Education" and thereby provide an opportunity to forward their economic and cultural ties through collaboration in education, science and technology. This Hackathon will be the enactment of six fundamental virtues of our civilisation: respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, prosperity and innovation, he added.

Shri Pokhriyal said India-ASEAN relations have its foundation in shared beliefs, religions, and culture. He said India is the largest democratic & demographic country of the region has a moral responsibility to lead the ASEAN community. In this context, he mentioned that India has been extending support to ASEAN countries by providing Covid vaccines. Highlighting the strong academic and research ties, he said several Indian universities like IIT-Delhi and Tezpur University host students from our ASEAN partner countries. The Government of India has also launched 1000 ASEAN PhD Fellowships exclusively for ASEAN citizens.

On National Education Policy 2020, Union Minister said NEP 2020, which was introduced after 34 years, will bring opportunities not only for India but for the whole world.

Shri Pokhriyal concluded by saying that following its philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, India is strongly committed to playing a positive role in the ASEAN region and the whole world.

(With Inputs from PIB)