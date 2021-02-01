Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:22 IST
After conducting physicalclasses for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odishagovernment on Monday said that it has decided to reopenschools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
A notification issued by the school and mass educationdepartment said that regular classroom teaching for studentsof standards 9 and 11 will be held between 8.30 am and 10.30am six days a week from February 8 to April 30.
Three periods will be held in those two hours, thenotification said.
The government had reopened schools for students ofclasses 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closuredue to COVID-19 pandemic.
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said thatthe decision to start classroom teaching for the students ofclasses 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience ofreopening schools for standards 10 and 12 a month ago.
