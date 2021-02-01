Left Menu

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:22 IST
Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After conducting physicalclasses for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odishagovernment on Monday said that it has decided to reopenschools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A notification issued by the school and mass educationdepartment said that regular classroom teaching for studentsof standards 9 and 11 will be held between 8.30 am and 10.30am six days a week from February 8 to April 30.

Three periods will be held in those two hours, thenotification said.

The government had reopened schools for students ofclasses 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closuredue to COVID-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said thatthe decision to start classroom teaching for the students ofclasses 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience ofreopening schools for standards 10 and 12 a month ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.The iShares Silver T...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...

Miners push British stocks higher; ASOS gains on Arcadia deal

British shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a retail investor trading frenzy, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second ...

HC bar association removes Punjab AG from membership, Bar Council stays move

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association HCBA on Monday removed from its membership Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda for continuously working against physical opening of the court, a move which the bar council dubbed as uncalled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021