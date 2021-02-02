Chicago teachers face work stoppage in COVID-19 safety plan dispute

Chicago Public Schools canceled in-person classes for nearly 70,000 students on Monday after teachers threatened to stay away from classrooms until their union reached agreement on stronger safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Despite the cancellation, Janice Jackson, chief executive of the country's third-largest school district, ordered more than 13,000 pre-kindergarten, special education, elementary and middle-school teachers and paraprofessionals to report to schools on Monday to prepare classes for later.

The district said it would lock out any teachers from remote teaching systems if they failed to report in person without a valid excuse. As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear how many teachers reported to schools and whether teachers were locked out of their systems.

The union has threatened to stop working altogether online and in-person, form picket lines and strike if the district retaliates against any members who fail to report to school buildings. District and union officials were unavailable for comment on Monday afternoon.

The uncertainty left parents like Natasha Dunn anxiously waiting to find out if the dispute will interrupt their children's education. "Something has to happen. We need our schools. They're more than a place where kids learn, they are a refuge and a safe haven. They need to open," said the 45-year-old mother of three who lives on the city's South Side.

The possible work stoppage in Chicago comes 15 months after the city's teachers staged an 11-day strike over overcrowded classrooms, support-staff levels and pay. In the current dispute, the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents the city's 28,000 public school educators, has been locked in negotiations with the district for months over a gradual reopening of schools for the system's 355,000 students.

The two sides have been at odds over demands by teachers for stronger safety protocols. "I think we can still get a deal done," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told MNSBC on Monday. "A strike would be catastrophic, mostly for our kids."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's press briefing that President Joe Biden "trusts the mayor and the unions to work this out. They are both prioritizing the right things." VACCINATIONS A MAJOR ISSUE

During a news conference on Sunday, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the union was "disappointed" and "frustrated" with the process. Vaccinations for teachers remained a key issue, and Lightfoot said officials were working to get teachers, particularly those working or living in the hardest-hit areas, inoculated as soon as possible.

The two sides also remain apart on testing for teachers and students, and infection metrics used to decide when to close schools are also on the table. Another sticking point is accommodations for teachers to work remotely if they suffer from or live with people who have medical conditions. The school district has been instructing students remotely since the pandemic forced it to close school buildings last spring. Some 62,000 elementary and middle-school students signed up to take some of their classes in person starting on Monday.

An additional 5,200 pre-kindergarten and special education students who chose the same option had been taking classes in their schools up until last Tuesday, when the district canceled in-person instruction for them for the rest of the week because of the dispute. The district has yet to announce when high school students will have the option to return to school buildings.

