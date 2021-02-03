Left Menu

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:56 IST
Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.

The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onthe basis of reports sought and submitted is prima faciesatisfied that an enquiry is required to be conducted tounearth and establish the facts on the allegations offinancial irregularities by the Vice-Chancellor, according toa notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary to theGovernor.

The Committee will be headed by Commissioner andSecretary Higher Education department Preetom Saikia withUpper Assam Division Commissioner Moloy Bora as member whiletwo Scientific Officers of the Directorate of ForensicScience - Rajiv Sensua and Israphil Musahari - will assistthem.

The committee will enquire into various allegations offinancial irregularities, to verify and authenticate thesignatures and handwriting in documents, examine documents andascertain facts, to interact with various persons concerned toascertain facts and to do all necessary as per law to unearthfacts.

The committee will submit its report, after enquiry,within a period of 48 hours from the morning of February four,it said.

The university Registrar and Dibrugarh DeputyCommissioner have been directed to provide all assistance andsupport to the fact finding committee.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Himanta BiswaSarma said at a press conference on Wednesday that the membersof the fact-finding Committee have already left for Dibrugarhand if any wrong-doing is found, necessary action will betaken as per the directive of the Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed st...

SeQuent Scientific PAT up 65 pc at Rs 39.69 cr

Animal health firm SeQuent Scientific on Wednesday reported a 65.03 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to PAT Rs 39.69 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a PAT of Rs 24.05 crore for the correspondi...

Tennis-Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.Play at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021