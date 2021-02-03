Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.

The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onthe basis of reports sought and submitted is prima faciesatisfied that an enquiry is required to be conducted tounearth and establish the facts on the allegations offinancial irregularities by the Vice-Chancellor, according toa notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary to theGovernor.

The Committee will be headed by Commissioner andSecretary Higher Education department Preetom Saikia withUpper Assam Division Commissioner Moloy Bora as member whiletwo Scientific Officers of the Directorate of ForensicScience - Rajiv Sensua and Israphil Musahari - will assistthem.

The committee will enquire into various allegations offinancial irregularities, to verify and authenticate thesignatures and handwriting in documents, examine documents andascertain facts, to interact with various persons concerned toascertain facts and to do all necessary as per law to unearthfacts.

The committee will submit its report, after enquiry,within a period of 48 hours from the morning of February four,it said.

The university Registrar and Dibrugarh DeputyCommissioner have been directed to provide all assistance andsupport to the fact finding committee.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Himanta BiswaSarma said at a press conference on Wednesday that the membersof the fact-finding Committee have already left for Dibrugarhand if any wrong-doing is found, necessary action will betaken as per the directive of the Governor.

