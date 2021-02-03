Left Menu

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:47 IST
As many as 145 people werehospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams KarbiAnglong district after having biryani at a government functionattended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting theauthorities to order an inquiry on Wednesday, officials said.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was alsopresent at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College onTuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but heis fine now.

Sonowal inaugurated the academic session of the MBBScourse at the medical college and around 8,000 people whoattended it were served packed biryani.

The health minister said at a press conference inGuwahati that 145 people were admitted to hospital sinceTuesday night and 28 of them were discharged.

He said that 117 people are still under treatment andthey are all doing fine.

Sarma said that he also had food from the ''same kitchenand no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am finenow''.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Ng Chandra DhwajaSingha said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered intothe circumstances leading to the incident.

One person who attended the event died at a hospital onTuesday night but it was yet to be ascertained whether foodpoisoning was the cause of his death, he said.

Food samples were collected and sent for testing.

Those who were admitted to the hospital complained ofabdominal pain and vomiting.

