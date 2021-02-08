Left Menu

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:57 IST
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): Indian School of Business (ISB)has been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.

It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.

Alumni from PGP (Post Graduate programme) Class of 2017were surveyed for this ranking, a FT press release said onMonday.

As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management,Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIMAhmedabad arein 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIMIndore is in 94th position.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastavasaid the institute hascarved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-classeducation to its students.

''This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB'seffortsto produce world-class research and encourage morewomen to join the management workforce.

The increasing number of prominent business schools fromIndia making their mark globally makes the world notice Indiaas a destination for high-quality management education,'' ISBquoted him as having said in a press release.

ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip itsstudents to become future-ready and play a catalytic role innation-building, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5 last year.As in most o...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 PTI The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report ATR onthe demolition of an untouchability wall at Nadur in thedistrict.Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the w...

No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivek...

91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Gadkari

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee ECLG Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till January 25 this year.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said during the current financi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021