ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): Indian School of Business (ISB)has been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.

It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.

Alumni from PGP (Post Graduate programme) Class of 2017were surveyed for this ranking, a FT press release said onMonday.

As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management,Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIMAhmedabad arein 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIMIndore is in 94th position.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastavasaid the institute hascarved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-classeducation to its students.

''This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB'seffortsto produce world-class research and encourage morewomen to join the management workforce.

The increasing number of prominent business schools fromIndia making their mark globally makes the world notice Indiaas a destination for high-quality management education,'' ISBquoted him as having said in a press release.

ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip itsstudents to become future-ready and play a catalytic role innation-building, he added.

