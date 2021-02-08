Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:05 IST
Third phase of PMKVY launched on Jan 15: minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government has launched the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) on January 15 to train eight lakh youths across the country with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As on January 29, 35,644 candidates have been enrolled across the country, Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Based on the learning from implementation of PMKVY 1.0 (2015-16) and 2.0 (2016-20), the orientation of the scheme has been changed from supply driven to demand driven under PMKVY 3.0, he said.

Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Skill Development R K Singh said that Under PMKVY 2.0 (2016-20), there is a target to train one crore youth of the country.

''As on January 19, 1.07 crore candidates have been trained / oriented across the country,'' Singh said.

