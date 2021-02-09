Left Menu

Biden believes teachers are priority for vaccinations, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that America's teachers should be a priority in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus but he will listen to scientists' recommendations on a comprehensive approach to reopening schools, the White House said on Tuesday. "He believes that teachers should be a priority on the vaccination list - he has supported that.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

"He believes that teachers should be a priority on the vaccination list - he has supported that. He believes that teachers should get their vaccines, but he's listening to the science and there are a number of important steps that we need to take to ensure that schools can open and open safely. Vaccines are one piece of it," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in an interview with MSNBC.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Rochelle Walensky, said the agency may release new school reopening guidance this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

