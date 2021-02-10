Left Menu

Chicago teachers vote for COVID-19 safety plan agreement with district

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:16 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Chicago teachers voted in favor of approving a tentative COVID-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest U.S. public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year.

Some 67% of the members of the Chicago Teachers Union who submitted an electronic ballot on Tuesday voted in favor of the plan, which outlines safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms, the union said on Wednesday.

