ICAI to start accounts assistant scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start an accounts assistant scheme as a pilot project in Himachal Pradesh.

The project is a step towards sustainable skill development of the local youth and make them readily employable locally, as per the institute.

ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta on Wednesday said the six-month programme, including training, will be started on a pilot basis in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 200 commerce students who are at least 21 years old will be eligible for the programme and the selection will be based on an evaluation test, he told reporters.

The ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF) has launched the project.

According to a release, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said the pilot project will be initially started for local youth of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

''This scheme is going to help the students... and will train the local youth for book keeping, GST filing and understanding the tax procedures of GST. This is a major step towards employment of the local youth and the fee structure is also reasonable,'' he said.

