Maha cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:56 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet onWednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital andmedical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issuedafter a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students.

The statement said the medical college will becomefunctional after receiving the Centres approval.

The medical college will be affiliated to theMaharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which isheadquartered in Nashik.

The curriculum will include 64 post-graduate degreecourses in 15 subjects and the medical college-cum-hospitalwill function as an autonomous institution, the statementsaid.

The hospital-cum-college will incur an expenditure ofRs 627.62 crore, it added.

The MUHS was set up in 1999 and all colleges withhealth science courses are affiliated to the university.

