Germany's Merkel, state leaders to review lockdown measures on March 3

Germany's Merkel, state leaders to review lockdown measures on March 3Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:42 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the 16 federal states will review lockdown measures in Europe's biggest economy on March 3, she told journalists on Wednesday.
They earlier agreed to extend the lockdown, which has been in place since mid-December and has kept non-essential stores and schools closed, until March 7.
