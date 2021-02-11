Left Menu

Man arrested in Mumbai for preparing fake marksheets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:26 IST
A 42-year-old man has beenarrested for allegedly preparing fake marksheets and passingcertificates of various educational boards and universities inMaharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified Abdul Sattar Shaikh, aresident of Vashi Naka, was nabbed from suburban Chembur,an official said.

Unit 2 of the Mumbai crime branch had receivedspecific information that a person has been engaged inpreparing fake marksheets, certificates of various boards anduniversities, and also experience certificates of companies,he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Wednesday eveningand the accused was apprehended, the official said.

On a complaint of the crime branch, an FIR wasregistered against the accused under IPC sections related tocheating and forgery, among others, at the RCF Police Station,he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that theaccused used to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 to issue forgededucational and job experience documents, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

