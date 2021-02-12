Left Menu

Aurangabad ZP names welfare scheme after Aaditya Thackeray

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:17 IST
The Aurangabad Zilla Parishadhas launched a scheme named after Maharashtra minister AadityaThackeray, under which youngsters can learn driving, get theirlicences and the cost for the same will be reimbursed by thelocal body, an official said on Friday.

The Zilla Parishad has reserved a fund of Rs 30 lakhfor the scheme, which can be availed by people from the SC, STand NT categories, the official said.

''We have invited applications for the scheme, whichhas been named after Aaditya Thackeray. Applicants will haveto submit their certificates after completing their trainingand the cost will be reimbursed to their bank accounts,'' saidShivraj Kendre, an officer of the social welfare departmentsaid.

People who have passed Class 10 can avail this scheme,he said.

The general body of the Zilla Parishad has also givena sanction to this scheme, which has been started from thisyear, said Monali Rajendra Rathod, chairman of the socialWelfare committee of the Zilla Parishad.

