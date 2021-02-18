Left Menu

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who nine years ago is alleged to have shot and badly wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, there would be no mistake. Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspend the account with the menacing post.The threat prompted Yousafzai to tweet herself, asking both the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from government custody.Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistans intelligence agency.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:33 IST
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Pakistani Taliban militant who nine years ago is alleged to have shot and badly wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, "there would be no mistake." Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspend the account with the menacing post.

The threat prompted Yousafzai to tweet herself, asking both the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan's intelligence agency. The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Since his escape, Ehsan has been interviewed and has communicated with Pakistani journalists via the same Twitter account that carried the Urdu-language threat. He has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended.

The government is investigating the threat and had immediately asked Twitter to shut down the account, said Raoof Hasan, an adviser to the prime minister.

Ehsan, a longtime member of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as they are known, urged Yousafzai to "come back home because we have a score to settle with you and your father.'' The tweet added that "this time there will be no mistake.'' Yousafzai, who has setup a fund that promotes education for girls worldwide and even financed a girls' school in her home in the Swat Valley, called out the government and the military over Ehsan's tweet.

"This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media,'' she tweeted. "How did he escape?" Associated Press queries to the military were unanswered.

The charges against Ehsan include a horrific 2014 attack on a Pakistani army's public school that killed 134 — mostly children, some as young as five years old.

He also claimed responsibility for the 2012 shooting of Yousafzai in Swat Valley. In the attack, the gunman walked up to Yousafzai on a school bus in which she was travelling, asked for her by name and then fired three bullets. She was just 15 years old at the time and had enraged the Taliban with her campaign for girls education.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher, ran a school in Swat Valley for boys and girls. In 2007 when the Pakistani Taliban took control of the area, they forced girls out of schools and ruled with a brutal hand until 2009, when they were driven out by the Pakistani military.

During his years in military custody, Ehsan was never charged. Authorities also later never explained how he left the country and travelled to Turkey, where he is believed to be living today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...

U.S. says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review

North Koreas malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and its allies and will be included in an ongoing review of U.S. policy toward the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.North Korea poses a signif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021