PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:16 IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited it's strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it.

According to the data released by the police, fatal accidents decreased by 14 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018 (from 1,657 to 1,433) while it decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019 (from 1,433 to 1,163), which the police claimed was the lowest in the last 30 years.

The Delhi Police attributed the reduction in fatal accidents to its strategy which includes dynamic deployment, road engineering solutions and road safety awareness campaigns.

Elaborating on the campaigns being conducted on virtual platforms since July 2020 owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the police said they have been creating awareness on road safety through FM radios, film shows, print and social media platforms.

Road safety literatures are also being distributed among the public and traffic violators, urging them to follow rules and regulations. Till December 31, 2020, the Delhi traffic Police conducted awareness campaigns in around 475 schools in which about one lakh students and 1,478 teachers were sensitized about various aspects of road safety.

Besides, 4,110 cluster bus drivers and conductors were also sensitized through road safety awareness workshops via virtual mediums till December 31 last year, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

