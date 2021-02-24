SC rejects plea for extra chance to appear in UPSC civil services exam by aspirants who exhausted their last attempt amid COVID-19 pandemic.

... ...
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed and set afire by her husband in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.Shakuntala was missing since Saturday and her husband, Ram Swarup, had informed her brother that she had fle...
Bahraich UP, Feb 24 PTI A Nepalese youth was arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics with a street value of over Rs one crore, police said on Wednesday.A joint team of the local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal SSB arrested the youth,...
A minivan carrying civilians caught fire Wednesday after its engine exploded in southern Afghanistan killing 10 family members, including three children, an official said.Southern Urozgan provincial police spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said th...
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.93 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxp...