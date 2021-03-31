Left Menu

DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar retires

Realty firm DLF said that its CEO Rajeev Talwar has retired on Wednesday after around 15 years of service in the company. Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur will retire as Independent Directors of the company with effect from 31st March 2021 close of business hours upon completion of their second term, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:30 IST
DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar retires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Realty firm DLF said that its CEO Rajeev Talwar has retired on Wednesday after around 15 years of service in the company. The retirement of Talwar, who became the company's CEO in 2015, was announced in January this year. In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that ''Rajeev Talwar has been superannuated from the close of business hours of 31st March 2021.'' In January, the board accepted Talwar's request for retirement from the post of CEO and whole-time Director of the company with effect from close of the business hours of March 31, 2021. Talwar became the whole-time director on February 14, 2014. He was elevated as the company's CEO from August 28, 2015.

Talwar, who joined DLF in 2006, completed his master's degree from St Stephen's College, Delhi University. He started his career as a probationary officer in State Bank of India and was selected for Indian Administrative Service in 1978. He held many important positions in the central and state governments. DLF also announced cessation of Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur, as independent directors. ''Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur will retire as Independent Directors of the company with effect from 31st March 2021 (close of business hours) upon completion of their second term,'' the filing said. They were re-appointed as independent Directors for two consecutive years with effect from 1st April 2019 till 31st March 2021. Consequent to their retirement the constitution of the Board continues to be in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws, DLF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Suspected Islamists kill 23 civilians in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 31 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants killed at least 23 civilians in an overnight raid on a village near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial governors office said on W...

Axis Bank to sell UK subsidiary

Private sector Axis Bank on Wednesday said it is selling its UK subsidiary.The bank has entered into a share purchase agreement, on March 31, for sale of 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Axis Bank UK Ltd, to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd, acco...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021