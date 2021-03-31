DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar retires

Realty firm DLF said that its CEO Rajeev Talwar has retired on Wednesday after around 15 years of service in the company. The retirement of Talwar, who became the company's CEO in 2015, was announced in January this year. In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that ''Rajeev Talwar has been superannuated from the close of business hours of 31st March 2021.'' In January, the board accepted Talwar's request for retirement from the post of CEO and whole-time Director of the company with effect from close of the business hours of March 31, 2021. Talwar became the whole-time director on February 14, 2014. He was elevated as the company's CEO from August 28, 2015.

Talwar, who joined DLF in 2006, completed his master's degree from St Stephen's College, Delhi University. He started his career as a probationary officer in State Bank of India and was selected for Indian Administrative Service in 1978. He held many important positions in the central and state governments. DLF also announced cessation of Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur, as independent directors. ''Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur will retire as Independent Directors of the company with effect from 31st March 2021 (close of business hours) upon completion of their second term,'' the filing said. They were re-appointed as independent Directors for two consecutive years with effect from 1st April 2019 till 31st March 2021. Consequent to their retirement the constitution of the Board continues to be in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws, DLF said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)