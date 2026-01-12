TMC's Battle Cry: Abhishek Banerjee Confronts ED's Political Moves

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the Enforcement Directorate, accusing the central agency of being used by the ruling BJP to wage politically motivated raids. Speaking at a party conclave, Banerjee questioned the ED's selective targeting of the I-PAC office in West Bengal, while similar offices in other states were left untouched.

The ED's search at I-PAC's Salt Lake office and director Pratik Jain's residence is linked to a probe into an alleged coal scam money laundering case. Banerjee argued that if the investigation were genuine, all organizational branches should have been scrutinized equally, further alleging a bias towards BJP interests.

Banerjee criticized the perceived double standards of central agencies, noting their leniency towards BJP leaders accused of corruption. He also highlighted the BJP's disrespect for Bengali culture, referencing past incidents and urging party digital workers to counter misinformation with data-driven facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)