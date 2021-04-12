Lucknow district court complex shut after some lawyers, judicial employees test COVID positive

The district court complex here has been closed till April 18 after a judge, a few judicial employees and some lawyers tested COVID-19 positive, according to an order issued on Monday.

The order was issued by the district judge.

Providing a list of the affected persons, the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow in an advisory to the district judge had suggested that the court complex be closed for sanitisation.

After the receiving the advisory, District Judge Sarvesh Kumar ordered closure of the district court till April 18.

