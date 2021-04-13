EdCIL (India) pays highest ever of Rs 12.5 Cr to Ramesh Pokhriyal for 2019-20

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE under the Ministry of Education, paid the highest ever of Rs 12.5 Crore for the year 2019-20.

Union Minister of Education, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' received the dividend cheque from Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD - EdCIL, in the presence of Dr Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary (Technical Education) and other officials of the Ministry and EdCIL.

The company registered a turnover of Rs. 326 Crore and a PBT of Rs. 56 Crore during the year 2019-20.

EdCIL offers Project Management and Consultancy solutions across education verticals covering ICT/IT Solutions, Online Testing and Assessment Services, Advisory Services, Infrastructure, PMC, Procurement and Overseas Education Services.

The company is executing a mega-project of the Ministry of Education called "Study in India" to increase the number of inbound foreign students to India. The program includes setting-up up a large portal, call centre, social media campaign, branding, event management and setting up of facilitation centres.

