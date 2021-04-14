Left Menu

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.The board exams for class 10 are cancelled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

“The board exams for class 10 are cancelled. The result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board,” a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

“The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted,” the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

