Left Menu

Beijing's top official in Hong Kong warns foreign powers not to interfere

Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong said on Thursday that any foreign powers that try to use the global financial centre as a pawn will face counter measures, amid escalating tensions between the city and Western governments. Luo Huining, the director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, was speaking at a ceremony to mark National Security Education Day, which authorities have organised to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:21 IST
Beijing's top official in Hong Kong warns foreign powers not to interfere

Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong said on Thursday that any foreign powers that try to use the global financial centre as a pawn will face counter measures, amid escalating tensions between the city and Western governments.

Luo Huining, the director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, was speaking at a ceremony to mark National Security Education Day, which authorities have organised to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year. "We will give a lesson to all foreign forces which intend to use Hong Kong as a pawn," Luo said.

The new law drew criticism from the West for curbing rights and freedoms in the former British colony, which was promised a high degree of autonomy upon its 1997 return to Chinese rule. Its supporters say it has restored order following mass anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019. China, the United States, Britain and the European Union have traded sanctions over the past year as the security law and measures taken to reduce democratic representation in the city's institutions exacerbated tensions.

Earlier this week, a letter signed by more than 100 British politicians asked Boris Johnson's government to expand a list of Chinese officials accused of "gross human rights abuses". National Security Education Day will be marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services performing the Chinese military's "goose step" march.

In line with Beijing's increased assertiveness, the Chinese routine, in which troops keep their legs rigidly straight when lifting them off the ground and arms swing at a 90-degree angle in front of the chest, will replace British-style foot drills at a parade of police and other forces. Elsewhere, in schools and cultural centres, Hong Kongers were invited to build national security "mosaic walls" to instil, according to a government website, the idea that people should work together to protect their homeland.

Stickers and bookmarks reading "Uphold National Security, Safeguard our Home" have been delivered to schools and kindergartens. In February, Hong Kong unveiled national security education guidelines that include teaching students as young as six about colluding with foreign forces, terrorism, secession and subversion - the four main crimes in the new law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo achieves real-time travel data integration with Red Hat Fuse

New Delhi India, April 15 ANIMediawire IndiGo, Indias largest passenger airline, depends on hundreds of applications to manage processes and functions from catering to crew scheduling. To reduce manual data re-entry across applications, the...

Google Assistant becomes more useful with five new features

Google has introduced five new features such as sunrise-sunset routine and suggested actions etc. to make its assistant more useful for users.The latest Google Assistant update will help you tackle small things around the house and from the...

Former Canadian Olympic champion to lead Australian swimming

Two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Alex Baumann has been named chief executive of Swimming Australia, moving up from his current position as chief strategist at the sports governing body Down Under.Baumann, who won gold medals in the 2...

Taiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China's 'adventurous manoeuvres' with U.S.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told emissaries visiting at U.S. President Joe Bidens request on Thursday that the island would work with the United States to deter adventurous manoeuvres and provocations amid threats from Chinese military ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021