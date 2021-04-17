Rajasthan bypolls: 44.89 pc voter turnout in 3 constituencies

A total of 44.89 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the bypolls to three assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Polling for the Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh seats began at 7 am.

The bye-elections will decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three constituencies where the number of voters is 7,43,802.

A total of 44.89 voter turnout was registered at 3 pm. Sahara (Bhilwara) registered 44.16 per cent, Rajsamand recorded 47.58 per cent and Sujangarh (Churu) recorded a voter turnout of 43.37 per cent, according to an official spokesperson.

Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The bypolls are being held after the demise of sitting MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).

