AISA slams JNU for 'advising' students to leave campus

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday alleged that the Jawaharlal Nehru University has failed to provide basic necessities for students to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the varsity ''advised'' students to vacate hostels in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

The JNU on Friday advised its hostel residents that if feasible, they should return to their native places.

''The JNU Administration had one year to strengthen existing health facilities within the campus, to make isolation centres within the campus, to install hand wash and sanitizer facilities at various places in the campus in order to handle the pandemic. ''Not only did the JNU administration chose to not act on these suggestions, repeatedly put forward by JNUSU and AISA, but they curtailed existing health facilities by closing OPDs,'' AISA alleged in the statement.

It also alleged that more than 150 students had dropped out from their courses and several students have not received their scholarships. ''At a time when the JNU administration should have provided students with scholarship to cover expenses of online education, they have stopped rolling out students' due scholarships! ''More than 150 students from various centres have dropped out from their courses, not being able to manage their education. JNU administration has failed to protect the students' Right to Education,'' it said.

The students' association asked the JNU administration to ''open quarantine and isolation centre and set up treatment and caregiving mechanism for COVID-positive patients''.

''Ensure proper diet at affordable cost to ensure health and well being of all students. Ensure vaccination of all the JNU residents in a time-bound manner. Take responsibility for the online education of the students and make provisions of laptops/ tablets free internet data packs for all the students,'' it added.

