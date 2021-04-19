Mathematician Jo Boaler, NASA veteran Donald G James to join WhiteHat Jr's Future Creators' Summit

Edutech major WhiteHat Jr on Monday said it will host a global summit on April 24, which will see participation from British mathematician Jo Boaler, NASA veteran Donald G James and Code.org executive Leonardo Ortiz.

The 'CreatorSpace - Future Creators' Summit' is a global event aimed to inspire students, teachers and parents, a statement said.

CreatorSpace will be held virtually on April 24, 2021, and will be open to the general public in order to generate maximum impact on the bright young minds of tomorrow, it added.

Boaler, James and Ortiz will lead interactive learning sessions aimed at 6-18 years old. The event will provide students with an opportunity to engage directly with global STEM experts and learn first-hand from them across mathematics, coding and space exploration. ''CreatorSpace is a manifestation of our intent to inspire and celebrate creativity amongst young learners. We are all humbled to have globally acclaimed experts such as Jo Boaler, Donald G James and Leonardo Ortiz join the event,'' Karan Bajaj, CEO and founder of WhiteHat Jr, said.

WhiteHat Jr - which is popular for its live online classes in coding and mathematics - was acquired by edutech major Byju's last year in a USD 300 million deal. WhiteHat Jr currently has more than 1.75 lakh students from around the world. It has more than 11,000 women-only teacher workforce.

