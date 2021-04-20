Left Menu

S.Korean students shave heads in protest over Japan's nuclear waste water plan

The protesters who were shaved were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages condemning the Japanese plan and calling for it to be ditched. One read: "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water." Japan's government said last week it will release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years. Seoul has strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:16 IST
S.Korean students shave heads in protest over Japan's nuclear waste water plan
Representative image

More than 30 South Korean college students shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday to protest Japan's decision to release water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Police periodically dispersed crowds, who chanted and held placards but did not stop the event from taking place, though there is an anti-pandemic ban on gatherings larger than 10 people. The protesters who were shaved were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages condemning the Japanese plan and calling for it to be ditched.

One read: "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water." Japan's government said last week it will release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

Seoul has strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday (April 18) said he believed Japan had made the decision in a transparent manner and would continue to follow due procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...

Soccer-'Either you are in, or you are out', FIFA's Infantino warns Super League clubs

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 12 breakaway European Super League clubs on Tuesday that they could not be half in, half out of the established football system and must face up to the reality of their decision.Real Madrid, Barcelon...

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...

Sri Lanka cricketers aim to end long drought in Test format

Its been a long time between test wins for Sri Lanka, a record coach Mickey Arthur has ensured the players are acutely aware of.Sri Lanka will start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, aiming for its first Test win since Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021