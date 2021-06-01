Left Menu

China fines 15 educational firms for false advertising and fraud

China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms a combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, amid a crackdown on the sector. The 15 companies include Tencent-backed Yuanfudao, Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, the People's Daily said, citing a news briefing by the regulator.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 09:12 IST
China fines 15 educational firms for false advertising and fraud

China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms a combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, amid a crackdown on the sector.

The 15 companies include Tencent-backed Yuanfudao, Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, the People's Daily said, citing a news briefing by the regulator. The news comes a day after China announced that it will allow couples to have a third child, amid rising concern about a declining fertility rate that many in China blame on the high cost of raising families. Most children in China undergo private tuition in addition to public schooling.

Some courses offered by the companies were sold at just one yuan, discounts that masked the eventual full price, the newspaper reported. The penalised firms included several with U.S. or Hong Kong listings, including TAL Education Group, OneSmart Education Group, Beststudy Education Group and Scholar Education. ($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021